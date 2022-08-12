KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Unity Software by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on U. Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE U opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.