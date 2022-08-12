KBC Group NV Sells 200,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

VIAV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.