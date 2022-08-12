KBC Group NV Takes $94,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Service Co. International by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $66.45 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.