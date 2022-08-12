KeyCorp Weighs in on Installed Building Products, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
IBP opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.
Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products
In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
