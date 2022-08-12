KeyCorp Weighs in on Installed Building Products, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. Stephens boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

IBP opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

