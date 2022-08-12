KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryerson’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ryerson Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

NYSE RYI opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

