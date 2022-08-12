Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.85 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

