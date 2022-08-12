Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KGC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

