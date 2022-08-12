Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.22) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($15.10) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of KCO stock opened at €9.34 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.46. The company has a market cap of $931.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.89. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

