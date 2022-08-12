Knight Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.97 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$684.30 million and a PE ratio of -108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.80 million.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares in the company, valued at C$112,219,673.61. In related news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$817,023.56. Also, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,705,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,219,673.61. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.