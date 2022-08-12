Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.
Kuke Music Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.36. Kuke Music has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Kuke Music
About Kuke Music
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
