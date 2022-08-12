Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

