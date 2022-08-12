Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,196 shares of company stock worth $8,158,159. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

