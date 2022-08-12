Laura Desmond Sells 45,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575,549 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

