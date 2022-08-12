Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) & Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Head to Head Comparison

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) and Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Legend Biotech and Altamira Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Legend Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

3.8% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Biotech and Altamira Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Biotech -295.68% -109.44% -41.97% Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legend Biotech and Altamira Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Biotech $89.79 million 83.60 -$386.21 million ($1.19) -38.73 Altamira Therapeutics $70,000.00 98.42 -$19.03 million N/A N/A

Altamira Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Altamira Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It operates in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and changed its name to Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. in July 2021. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

