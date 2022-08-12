Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Life Time Group traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 2,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

