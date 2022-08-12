Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGND. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -221.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

