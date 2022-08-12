Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $14,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNC stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $77.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

