Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

LTHM opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Livent has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Livent by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Livent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

