Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

LPX stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

