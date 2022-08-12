Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.