Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $19.53 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.