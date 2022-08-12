Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $2.67 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.64 and its 200-day moving average is $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

