Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of MX stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
