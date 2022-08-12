Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

