Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,405,000 after purchasing an additional 926,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $21,785,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after buying an additional 393,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

