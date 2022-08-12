MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MariMed in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MariMed’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. MariMed had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. MariMed has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

