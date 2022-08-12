Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1,466.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

