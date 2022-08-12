Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

