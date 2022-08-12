Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Matson by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,341. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

