Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

