Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $31.54 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.