Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

