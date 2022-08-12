MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

