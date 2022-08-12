MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

MEG Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MEGEF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.