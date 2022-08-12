Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.58) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($182.06).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Tony Wood acquired 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($181.37).
- On Friday, June 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($186.81).
Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 793 ($9.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 769.57. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 720 ($8.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,825.00.
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
