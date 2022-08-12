Merus to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

Merus Trading Down 4.8 %

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile



Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

