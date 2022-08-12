MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.69 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

