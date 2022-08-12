Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.