Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

