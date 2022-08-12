Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

