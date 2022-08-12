Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 389.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

