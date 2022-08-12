MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($33.16) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Up 2.9 %

MorphoSys stock opened at €23.06 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a 1-year high of €51.60 ($52.65).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

