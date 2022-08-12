Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $318,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

