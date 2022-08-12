National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 216 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $32,030,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,249,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPS Commerce by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPSC opened at $126.19 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

