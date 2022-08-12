National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,220 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 155,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

