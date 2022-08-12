National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,019,007 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 225,376 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,241 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 377,991 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 124,183 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

