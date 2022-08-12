National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 446,358 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6,943.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 377,809 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

