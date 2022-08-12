National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,900 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

