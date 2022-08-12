National Bank of Canada FI Buys 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

