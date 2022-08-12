National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Relx were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,763.00.

Relx stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

