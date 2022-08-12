National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,025 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Affirm were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AFRM stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

