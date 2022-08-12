National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

